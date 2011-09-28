* Chinese auto sector growth upside limited -analyst

* Great Wall Motor raises 3.96 bln yuan from Shanghai IPO

* Chinese stock market under pressure from big IPOs

By Soo Ai Peng

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Shares of Great Wall Motor fell as much as 7.6 percent on their Shanghai debut on Wednesday as investor interest in new listings waned amid a wobbly global stock market and an uninspiring outlook for the industry.

China's top manufacturer of sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks raised 3.96 billion yuan ($619 million) from the Shanghai issue as it seeks to expand its parts operations and grow its share in the passenger car market.

Shares of Great Wall Motor were down 5.5 percent in mid-morning trade at 12.29 yuan. The stock opened at 12.80 yuan, compared with an IPO price of 13 yuan ($2.032) a share. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.5 percent.

"With government tightening ongoing and the economy slowing, the auto industry will have limited growth upside," said Zhang Yanbing, analyst at Zheshang Securities in Shanghai.

"Many new listings had traded below their IPO prices recently. There will be more to come as this has become a norm now," said Zhang.

Great Wall Motor followed the footsteps of Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co Ltd in returning to the mainland market this year following a listing in Hong Kong.

Great Wall Motor became the first privately-owned Chinese car maker to list in Hong Kong in 2003.

Chinese independent car makers such as Great Wall Motor and BYD compete with state-controlled larger rivals such as SAIC Motor Corp and FAW Group which have tie-ups with global car brands such as General Motors and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE).

China's auto market, the world's largest, will grow at single-digit growth rates this year after more than 30 percent growth in 2010 as the government removed subsidies and incentives for car buyers.

Chinese stocks are under pressure from Beijing's year-long tightening campaign to fight inflation and a worsening global outlook.

A busy IPO pipeline, which will see at least three companies raising billions of dollars from first-time share sales, has also weighed heavily on the market.

The Shanghai Composite Index has fallen 14 percent since the start of the year.

Great Wall Motor's Hong Kong-listed shares fell 1.7 percent to HK$9.11 in morning trade on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 3.7 percent this year, outperforming the broader Hang Seng Index which fell 24 percent.

Later on Wednesday, Sinohydro Group will announce the final pricing for its potential 14.4 billion yuan IPO while the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will review China Communications Construction's IPO plan to raise 20 billion yuan in Shanghai.

Shaanxi Coal Industry, a coal mining major headquartered in Xi'an, in the northern Chinese province of Shaanxi, last month obtained the CSRC approval for its potential 17.3 billion yuan IPO in Shanghai.

Earlier this week, Sinohydro cut the size of its Shanghai IPO by about 14 percent. China's biggest builder of dams will only sell 3 billion shares in the IPO, compared with 3.5 billion shares originally planned.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)