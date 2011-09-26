SHANGHAI, Sept 27 Great Wall Motor ,
China's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and pickup
trucks, will list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sept. 28
after raising 3.96 billion yuan ($619 million)in an initial
public offering.
Great Wall Motor will trade under the RIC of , it
said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange late on
Monday.
The carmaker sold 304.2 million shares at 13 yuan per share
in the IPO.
Great Wall Motor's Hong Kong-listed shares closed at HK$8.63
on Monday. The stock has dropped 10 percent so far this year.
($1 = 6.401 yuan)
(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)