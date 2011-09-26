SHANGHAI, Sept 27 Great Wall Motor , China's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and pickup trucks, will list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sept. 28 after raising 3.96 billion yuan ($619 million)in an initial public offering.

Great Wall Motor will trade under the RIC of , it said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange late on Monday.

The carmaker sold 304.2 million shares at 13 yuan per share in the IPO.

Great Wall Motor's Hong Kong-listed shares closed at HK$8.63 on Monday. The stock has dropped 10 percent so far this year.

($1 = 6.401 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)