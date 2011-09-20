SHANGHAI, Sept 20 Great Wall Motor , China's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and pick-up trucks, will raise 3.96 billion yuan ($619 million) from a share sale in Shanghai after pricing the issue at the bottom of a narrow range.

Great Wall Motor set the price at 13 yuan ($2.04) a share, compared with an indicative range of 13 to 14 yuan, it said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Great Wall Motor, which was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2003, is selling 304.2 million shares in the Shanghai offering, which comes as the benchmark Shanghai composite index hovers around a 14-month low and sales growth in China's car market slows.

Great Wall Motor's Hong Kong-listed shares closed 0.4 percent lower at HK$10.40 ahead of the pricing announcement. The Hong Kong shares have gained 8.5 percent since the start of the year.

China's auto sales slowed sharply this year after sizzling growth in 2009 and 2010, with sales rising just 7.3 percent in August from a year earlier, industry data showed. Sales had grown 33 percent in 2010.

The mean forecast of 19 analysts polled by Thomson One Analytics puts Great Wall Motor's 2011 net profit at 3.5 billion yuan, up from 2.7 billion in 2010. Net profit nearly tripled in 2010.

Great Wall Motor said proceeds of the share sale, for which

Guotai Junan Securities is lead underwriter, would be used mainly to fund capacity expansion for its parts operations. ($1 = 6.387 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by David Holmes)