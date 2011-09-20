SHANGHAI, Sept 20 Great Wall Motor ,
China's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and pick-up
trucks, will raise 3.96 billion yuan ($619 million) from a share
sale in Shanghai after pricing the issue at the bottom of a
narrow range.
Great Wall Motor set the price at 13 yuan ($2.04) a share,
compared with an indicative range of 13 to 14 yuan, it said in a
statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Great Wall Motor, which was listed on the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange in 2003, is selling 304.2 million shares in the
Shanghai offering, which comes as the benchmark Shanghai
composite index hovers around a 14-month low and sales
growth in China's car market slows.
Great Wall Motor's Hong Kong-listed shares closed 0.4
percent lower at HK$10.40 ahead of the pricing announcement. The
Hong Kong shares have gained 8.5 percent since the start of the
year.
China's auto sales slowed sharply this year after sizzling
growth in 2009 and 2010, with sales rising just 7.3 percent in
August from a year earlier, industry data showed. Sales had
grown 33 percent in 2010.
The mean forecast of 19 analysts polled by Thomson One
Analytics puts Great Wall Motor's 2011 net profit at 3.5 billion
yuan, up from 2.7 billion in 2010. Net profit nearly tripled in
2010.
Great Wall Motor said proceeds of the share sale, for which
Guotai Junan Securities is lead underwriter, would be used
mainly to fund capacity expansion for its parts operations.
($1 = 6.387 yuan)
