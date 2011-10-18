Oct 18 Great Wall Motor Co Ltd said on Tuesday it expects higher automobile sales to help net profit to increase by more than 50 percent in the first nine months of 2011, compared with the same period last year.

China's top manufacturer of sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks made the announcement in a filing with the Hong Kong Exchange after markets closed on Tuesday.

The company's president told Reuters on Oct. 11 the company expects to double earnings this year and is on track to meet its 2011 sales target of 500,000 vehicles, allaying worries that slower growth in the world's largest auto market may cut into sales.

Great Wall Motor dipped 8.3 percent in Hong Kong and lost 6.3 percent in Shanghai on Tuesday, underperforming its respective benchmark indexes.

It is down 3 percent in Hong Kong so far this year, outperforming the Hang Seng Index , while it has gained more than 3.2 percent since its Sept 28 debut in Shanghai. (Reporting by Clement Tan in Hong Kong; Editing by Erica Billingham)