TORONTO May 3 Great-West Lifeco, Canada's No. 2 insurer, said its profit rose 9 percent in the first quarter despite a decline premiums and deposits.

Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Great-west, which is 72 percent-owned by Canadian holding company Power Financial Corp , earned C$451 million ($457.10 million), or 47.5 Canadian cents a share, in the first quarter ended March 31

That compared with a year-before profit of C$415 million, or 43.8 Canadian cents a share, when the company took a C$75 million hit to establish catastrophe provisions for the earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand.

