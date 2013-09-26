HONG KONG, Sept 26 A unit of China's Gree
Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai plans to set up a
private bank, the second Chinese home appliance player to eye a
move into the financial industry after Suning Commerce Group Co
Ltd announced its own plans last month.
Gree, with a market value of $14 billion, said in a filing
to the Shenzhen stock exchange late on Wednesday that Zhuhai
Gree Group Finance Co Ltd is in initial talks with Zhuhai
Hengqin Village Bank, but said no agreement has been reached.
Gree, the country's top appliance maker by sales, gave no
further details.
Suning, which is seen by some as China's answer to Best Buy
Co Inc, said in August it had submitted an initial
application to authorities to establish a private bank on the
mainland, more than a week after Beijing unveiled plans to
establish more financial institutions to support cash-starved
smaller firms.
The government will support the establishment of more
village banks and credit companies in areas where smaller firms
are concentrated, according to the guidelines.
The State Administration Industry & Commerce said earlier
this month that the name "Suning Bank" was approved for use,
fueling hopes that Suning might be the first private company to
run a retail bank.
Gree shares were down 4.3 percent on Thursday afternoon,
while Suning shares were up 0.8 percent in Shenzhen.