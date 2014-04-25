April 25 Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai

* Says 2013 net profit up 47.3 percent y/y at 10.87 billion yuan ($1.74 billion)

* Says expects 2014 sales revenue to reach 140 billion yuan and aims to increase sales revenue by 20 billion yuan each year in the next few years

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jar78v

($1 = 6.2489 Chinese Yuan)