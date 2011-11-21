* Gree claims DeNA blocking content providers from supplying games elsewhere

TOKYO Nov 21 Japanese mobile social gaming firm Gree said it had filed a suit against rival DeNA, claiming that the Mobage game site operator was blocking content providers from supplying games elsewhere.

The two firms are locked in a race for revenues in a market increasingly squeezed by competition from content on Apple's iPhone and free games on phones using Google's Android operating system.

Japan's Fair Trade Commission in June ordered DeNA to cease removing links on its site to games created by companies that supply games to Gree.

Telecom firm KDDI Corp will ask for damages worth 1.05 billion yen ($14 million), it said.

A spokesperson from DeNA was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)