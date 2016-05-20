BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 20 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 18 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 25 for 2015
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/D0qBL3
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago