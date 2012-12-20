ATHENS, Dec 20 Greece's current account deficit
narrowed in October,
helped by falling imports due to the country's recession, the
Bank of Greece said on Thursday.
The current account balance showed a deficit of 684 million
euros from 1.47 billion euros in the same month last year.
Tourism receipts dropped 19 percent year-on-year to 688.6
million euros in October.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011
October -0.684 -1.469
September +0.775 -1.069
August +1.601 -0.103
July +0.642 -0.880
June -0.274 -1.598
May -1.194 -1.922
Jan-Oct. -4.146 -16.207
-------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece