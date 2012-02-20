DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
ATHENS Feb 20 The Bank of Greece released the following data on Monday on the country's current account balance in December:
Year-on-year, the current account gap widened 19 percent to 2.17 billion euros.
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2011 2010
December -2.172 -1.819
November -2.303 -2.483
October -1.503 -2.252
September -1.097 -1.251
August -0.145 -0.199
July -0.902 -1.470
FY 2011 -21.070 -22.976 ---------------------------------------------- source:Bank of Greece (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
