* Police say man may have jumped, left no note
* Suicides on the rise among crisis-hit Greeks
* Government says austerity's toll intolerable
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, June 28 A Greek bank worker plunged to
his death from the Acropolis on Thursday, in what police said
could be the latest in a growing number of suicides caused by
economic suffering in the debt-ridden nation.
The man was in his 40s and worked at Greece's troubled
state-owned agricultural lender, ATEbank. He took a break
shortly after starting work in the morning but never returned,
police said.
"Guards and tourists saw him at the spot before the jump," a
police official said on condition of anonymity.
"Others heard a loud scream and saw him lying on the ground.
It could be suicide, but there's no note." The official said the
man did not appear to have any financial problems.
The incident happened at around 9 a.m., as tourists began
arriving at Greece's most famous attraction, a 150-metre high,
flat-topped rock which is the location of the 5th century BC
Parthenon temple.
The growing rate of suicide in Greece has come to symbolise
the human toll of the country's unabated debt crisis, as
repeated bouts of austerity drive Greeks to despair.
The country's government, which took office after a June 17
election, says the suffering has become intolerable and it will
ask the European Union at a two-day summit starting on Thursday
to ease the punishing terms imposed in exchange for an
international bailout.
Conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is under huge
public pressure to ease the burden of the IMF-EU bailout as he
faces an opposition committed to tearing it up, which made
strong gains in the election.
ANGER, FRUSTRATION
Unable to attend the summit because of eye surgery at the
weekend, Samaras sent a letter to EU leaders asking for a
"different approach", a government spokesman said on Wednesday.
He is unlikely to win much leeway, with euro zone paymaster
Germany fiercely opposed to any let-up in the austerity.
The suicide rate in Greece has shot up through five years of
recession and two years of steep cuts to wages, pensions and
jobs in exchange for two multi-billion-euro bailouts since 2010.
Critics say the austerity has helped condemn the lifeless
Greek economy to ever deeper recession, shuttering businesses
and driving unemployment to almost 23 percent.
Anger and frustration have driven voters to the far left and
right fringes of Greek politics, and scarred the streets of
Athens with repeated bouts of violent protests.
On Wednesday, gunmen driving a van packed with gas canisters
firebombed the Athens headquarters of U.S. software giant
Microsoft. Suspicion fell on increasingly active
left-wing militants.
Latest statistics show an 18 percent rise in the number of
suicides in 2010. In 2011, Athens alone saw a 25 percent
increase over the previous year. The crisis has also driven more
Greeks to use anti-depressants or seek psychiatric care.
A 77-year-old retired pharmacist became a symbol of the
national anguish when he shot and killed himself outside
parliament in Athens in April. He left a note saying he refused
to scrounge for food in the garbage.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
(Additional reporting by Theodora Arvanitidou; Editing by Matt
Robinson; editing by Barry Moody)