ATHENS, Sept 15 Greece is seeking a legal advisor to help sell its stakes in toll roads in a bid to carry out an ambitious privatisation plan to secure further funding under a European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The debt-laden country has told the EU and the IMF it planned to sell assets worth 50 billion euros ($68.4 billion) by 2015, to share the burden of a second 109 billion-euro bailout. Athens is already racing against the clock to meet an interim 5 billion-euro target by the end of the year.

Greece wants to transfer its stakes in eight toll roads across the country to a new company which will aim to privatise them in four stages by 2015.

However, five of the roads to be privatised, worth 8.7 billion euros ($11.8 billion), are still under construction and are facing serious delays after banks suspended funding due to the Greek debt crisis.

Expressions of interest are due on Sept. 23, the ministry said.

The government is in talks with contractors and banks over ways to overcome the problem, but an official at the infrastructure ministry has said a deal was highly unlikely before Greece secures its second rescue package.

Domestic and foreign construction firms, including Spain's ACS , Germany's Hochtief , France's Vinci and Greece's Ellaktor (HELr.AT) are involved in Greece's prvatisation projects.

Earlier in the year, Greece hired Ernst & Young, Rothschild & Sons LTD and Barclays as financial advisors for the privatisation. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris and Jon Loades-Carter)