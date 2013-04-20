ATHENS, April 20 Greece might receive 3.2
billion euros of earmarked rescue aid earlier than planned to
cover part of its financing needs, two Greek newspapers reported
on Saturday.
Greece received a clean bill of health from its
international creditors earlier this month, securing a
disbursement of at least 2.8 billion euros ($3.66 billion) in
aid.
The instalment is expected to be approved later this month
and Greece is scheduled to receive another 6 billion euro in
EU/IMF funds in May. But Kathimerini and Ta Nea newspapers said
that alongside that money Athens might also get a further 3.2
billion euros of EU aid, earmarked to help the country cover
part its financing needs for the second quarter of the year.
The country's finance ministry declined to comment on the
reports.
Athens has already obtained about 200 billion euros of
rescue loans since mid-2010 and about 44 billion euro of aid
remains to be disbursed.
The "troika" of creditors - the European Commission,
International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank -
concluded their review of Greece's bailout plan earlier this
month and their next inspection is expected to take place in
June.
By then, Greece must have carried out its first big
privatisations and set out how it will cover a budget shortfall
of 2 to 4 billion euros for the years 2015 and 2016.
Greece's coalition government has ruled out taking any new
austerity measures and hopes that stronger-than-expected
recovery will create enough revenue to make up for the
shortfall.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Toby Chopra)