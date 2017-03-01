ATHENS, March 1 Singapore Airlines' wholly-owned, low-cost carrier Scoot plans to launch a long-haul service to Europe, picking Athens as its entry point, executives said on Wednesday.

"Athens will be our first destination to Europe, a good spot for us to expand our network," Budget Aviation Holdings (BAH)Chief Executive Lee Lik Hsin told Reuters.

BAH manages Scoot and sister airline Tigerair, the short-haul budget carrier of the Singapore Airlines group.

"There will be further routes to connect Europe with Asia Pacific but not at major capitals, where competition is already keen," Hsin said.

Scoot will start the service to Athens on June 20 with four flights a week on new Boeing Dreamliner 787 jets. The carrier is offering fares starting from $360 in economy.

"The decision is in line with the group's strategic move to stimulate passenger traffic between Asia Pacific and Europe, boosting connectivity through the Singapore hub. There is still room to grow," Hsin said.

Scoot and Tigerair offer a combined network of 56 destinations to 16 countries across the Asia Pacific region. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mark Potter)