* Plans to turn land into Monaco-style development
* Initial interest bids expected by March 30
* Bidder to be chosen by end-2012
ATHENS, Dec 8 Greece launched a
multi-billion euro tender on Thursday to attract international
investors to one of Europe's biggest real estate projects at the
old Athens airport of Hellenikon.
The tender, originally planned for September, is part of an
ambitious privatisation programme designed to raise 50 billion
euros ($67 billion) by 2015, a key condition for the EU/IMF
bailouts that are keeping the debt-choked country afloat.
The plan is to turn the 170 acres of coastal land near the
Greek capital into a Monaco-style development with a mix of
residential, tourist and business sites alongside a marina,
although a law spelling out how the land will be used has not
yet been finalised.
"We expect strong international interest in this project and
the investment to stimulate growth in the Greek economy," said
Costas Mitropoulos, heads of the Hellenic Republic Asset
Development Fund, the state's privatisation agency.
"This is an excellent opportunity to develop a world-class
destination benefiting Athens, Greece and the eastern
Mediterranean," he said in a statement.
Greece had tried to lure the cash-rich Arab emirate Qatar to
the project but talks were abandoned in favour of a tender to
meet competition rules.
Hellenikon closed in 2001 and has turned into a wasteland
packed with rusty airport equipment. Once-busy terminals now
stand empty only a few hundred meters from the Aegean Sea.
Efforts by successive governments to find some use for it
have stumbled on protests from locals, a soured international
investment climate and the country's debt crisis.
The state privatisation committee has picked U.S. bank
Citigroup, Greek group Piraeus Bank and
construction consulting firm Hill International as
advisers.
Greece anticipates initial bids will be submitted by March
30 and a bidder decided by the end of next year.
($1 = 0.7468 euros)
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Ingrid Melander and
David Holmes)