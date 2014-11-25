FRANKFURT Nov 25 Fraport expects its
earnings to take an initial hit if it wins the contract to
operate Greek airports, the German company said after it was
named preferred bidder for the airports on Tuesday.
Greece's privatisation agency said earlier that Fraport
along with Greek energy group Copelouzos was named the preferred
bidder to lease and operate 14 of Greece's 39 regional airports,
with an offer of 1.23 billion euros ($1.53 billion).
Fraport said the company, which would manage the airports,
would post an accumulated net loss of about 100 million euros in
the first three years due to interest charges, depreciation of
the purchase payment and effects related to concession
accounting.
Revenues in Greece should come to more than 180 million
euros in 2016, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) exceeding 90 million, it said, adding
it expected to consolidate the airports in its results by
end-2015.
($1 = 0.8060 euro)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)