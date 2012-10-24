ATHENS Oct 24 The leader of a junior partner in
Greece's three-party coalition told Reuters on Wednesday that he
remained opposed to labour reforms demanded by Greece's lenders,
despite their latest concessions.
"As things stand, my position remains unchanged," said Fotis
Kouvelis, head of the small Democratic Left party.
Kouvelis has blocked political agreement on a broad package
of austerity cuts by refusing to back the reforms, saying that
European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders must
withdraw proposals that undermine labour rights.
Earlier on Wednesday, Greece's finance minister said the
lenders had made some concessions on the issue of severance
payments and urged Kouvelis's party to back the modified
package.
Greece needs a deal on the package to ensure it unlocks aid
under its latest bailout.