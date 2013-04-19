BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in Feb.at EUR 438 million
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
ATHENS, April 19 Alpha Bank, Greece's third-biggest lender, offered on Friday to buy back subordinated and hybrid bonds with a nominal value of 317 million euros at discounted prices.
Alpha offered to buy back from investors five series of securities, it said in a regulatory filing. It offered to buy the securities in cash at a price ranging from 35 percent to 55 percent of their nominal value.
The offer expires on May 9. J.P. Morgan will act as deal manager. "The offers are part of a range of proposals to strengthen the core tier 1 capital base of the bank," Alpha said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry Papachristou)
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.