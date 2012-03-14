BRIEF-Sun Life Financial posts Q4 operating EPS c$1.19
* Sun Life financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
ATHENS, March 14 Greece's Alpha Bank plans to convene a shareholders meeting to pull out of a planned merger with Eurobank because of the impact of Greece's bond swap deal on the banks, the lender said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.
On Nov.15, the shareholders of both banks had approved the merger of the two lenders to set up the country's largest bank. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Ingrid Melander)
* Sun Life financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sun Life Financial Inc - James H. Sutcliffe will be succeeded as chairman by William D. Anderson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S