ATHENS, March 14 Greece's Alpha Bank plans to convene a shareholders meeting to pull out of a planned merger with Eurobank because of the impact of Greece's bond swap deal on the banks, the lender said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

On Nov.15, the shareholders of both banks had approved the merger of the two lenders to set up the country's largest bank. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Ingrid Melander)