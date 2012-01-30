ATHENS Jan 30 Greek Alpha Bank
shares jumped 8.5 percent on Monday on market talk that it may
benefit from a change in terms in its planned merger with
Euroobank, brokers said after Alpha said the swap may
delay the merger.
"The market believes that the terms of the deal might change
in favour of Alpha Bank. EFG Eurobank has a bigger portfolio of
Greek government bonds, so as a result of the bond swap's net
present value losses, it will have bigger recapitalisation
needs," an unnamed bank analyst said.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander)