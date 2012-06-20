ATHENS, June 20 Alpha Bank denied in a bourse filing on Wednesday that it was in discussions with Credit Agricole's subsidiary Emporiki to acquire parts of its assets.

"Alpha Bank is not in negotiations to acquire the portfolio or parts of the commercial activity of a credit institution," the bank said.

Earlier on Wednesday, financial website capital.gr reported that Alpha was in intensive talks to acquire Emporiki assets. An Alpha official dismissed the report. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)