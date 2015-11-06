ATHENS Nov 6 Greek lender Alpha Bank
said on Friday it had concluded a deal to sell its Bulgarian
operations to Greek peer Eurobank.
In July, Eurobank's Bulgarian subsidiary Postbank struck a
preliminary deal to acquire Alpha's business in the country,
which had assets of 464 million euros ($498 million) and a
retail network of 82 branches at the end of September.
Under the deal, Postbank bought Alpha's loss-making
Bulgarian branch network for 1 euro.
"The transaction is fully aligned with the respective
restructuring plans of Alpha Bank and Eurobank, as approved by
the European Commission in 2014," Alpha said.
The acquisition will help Postbank strengthen its position
in the Bulgarian banking sector, becoming the fourth biggest
Bulgarian bank in terms of deposits and loans.
Mediobanca advised Eurobank, the third largest bank in
Greece. Citigroup advised Alpha Bank.
($1 = 0.9311 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Clarke)