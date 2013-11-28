BRIEF-Valeria Strappa joins Chase Merchant Services as chief administrative officer
* Valeria strappa joins chase merchant services as chief administrative officer
ATHENS Nov 28 Alpha Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender by assets, posted a narrower loss for the first nine months of the year on Thursday, helped by lower expenses higher interest income.
Alpha Bank reported a net loss of 102 million euros compared to a loss of 711.2 million euros in same period last year. Loan-loss provisions rose 26 percent to 1.47 billion euros from 1.17 billion euros in same period last year.
The bank said its non-performing loans ratio stood at 32.9 percent, stabilising at lower levels compared to last year. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, editing by Deepa Babington)
* Venbio select advisor llc - preliminary results indicate stockholders have elected all four of venbio's independent nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 3 Environmentally conscious investors are using their pocketbooks to protest President Donald Trump's plans to slash environmental regulations, fueling a rally in funds that only invest in companies that meet progressive criteria for sustainability.