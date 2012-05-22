ATHENS May 22 Greece's Alpha Bank won
approval from its shareholders on Tuesday to scrap a planned
merger with rival EFG Eurobank after a historic deal
to slash the country's debts hit both businesses, and Eurobank
in particular.
Both banks are now expected to take part in an
18-billion-euro ($23 billion) recapitalisation of Greece's four
largest banks which is due to be announced by Friday.
Alpha and Eurobank sought last August to form Greece's
biggest bank via a share swap to cope with the debt crisis which
has caused rising loan impairments and deposit outflows.
The deal fell through, however, when it became clear that a
bond swap aimed at slashing about 100 billion euros from
Greece's debt mountain would have a big hit on their portfolios
and disproportionately on Eurobank, which had a larger exposure
to Greek government paper.
"In August 2011 conditions justified a merger. But with the
PSI (private sector involvement) having reduced the equity
capital of both banks the merger is not in Alpha shareholders'
interest," board chairman Yannis Costopoulos told shareholders.
In March Greece swapped outstanding bonds with a face value
of 177.2 billion euros for new securities as part of a deal with
private sector bondholders to cut a large chunk of its debt. The
exchange entailed a nominal writedown of 53.5 percent, with
actual losses of as much as 74 percent.
The two sides had agreed to exchange five Alpha bank shares
for every seven in Eurobank.
"It was not a share swap issue. The new entity would have
had to raise about 9 billion euros. Under current conditions, as
chairman I could not propose this to shareholders," Costopoulos
said.
He said the high capital need would have led to the merged
entity being nationalised as the amount could not be raised in
the market.
Last month Alpha Bank reported a 3.81 billion euro loss for
2011, hurt by the bond swap and provisions for bad loans.
Eurobank suffered a loss of 5.5 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7832 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mark Potter)