ATHENS Nov 4 Greek lenders Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT)
and Eurobank EFGr.AT will reconvene shareholder meetings later
in the month to seek approval for their merger after they failed
to reach a 50 percent quorum at a repeat meeting on Friday.
Repeat shareholder meetings are common in Greece as the
required quorum in the first gathering is two-thirds and drops
to 50 percent at the first repeat assembly.
"There was lack of quorum so there will be a repeat
extraordinary general assembly on Nov. 15, where the required
quorum will be one fifth," an Alpha Bank official told Reuters
on Friday.
There was lack of quorum at Eurobank's shareholders meeting
as well, an official at the bank said.
In late August, Alpha and Eurobank struck a deal to form the
country's largest bank with help from Qatar Investment
Authority, which will inject capital by taking up a convertible
bond.
Battered by deposit outflows, sovereign debt downgrades and
rising loan impairments with the economy in its fourth straight
year of recession, Greek banks have been urged to explore
tie-ups in hopes of regaining access to wholesale funding
markets.
Greek bank shares have lost 74 percent in the
year to date, battered by the country's debt crisis. They have
underperformed the broader Greek market which has shed 46
percent.
Big writedowns on their Greek government bond portfolios
could force banks to recapitalise and very likely resort to a
state capital support fund. This would dilute current
shareholder ownership, meaning nationalisation.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)