ATHENS Nov 4 Greek lenders Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and Eurobank EFGr.AT will reconvene shareholder meetings later in the month to seek approval for their merger after they failed to reach a 50 percent quorum at a repeat meeting on Friday.

Repeat shareholder meetings are common in Greece as the required quorum in the first gathering is two-thirds and drops to 50 percent at the first repeat assembly.

"There was lack of quorum so there will be a repeat extraordinary general assembly on Nov. 15, where the required quorum will be one fifth," an Alpha Bank official told Reuters on Friday.

There was lack of quorum at Eurobank's shareholders meeting as well, an official at the bank said.

In late August, Alpha and Eurobank struck a deal to form the country's largest bank with help from Qatar Investment Authority, which will inject capital by taking up a convertible bond.

Battered by deposit outflows, sovereign debt downgrades and rising loan impairments with the economy in its fourth straight year of recession, Greek banks have been urged to explore tie-ups in hopes of regaining access to wholesale funding markets.

Greek bank shares have lost 74 percent in the year to date, battered by the country's debt crisis. They have underperformed the broader Greek market which has shed 46 percent.

Big writedowns on their Greek government bond portfolios could force banks to recapitalise and very likely resort to a state capital support fund. This would dilute current shareholder ownership, meaning nationalisation. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)