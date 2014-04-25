BRIEF-Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
ATHENS, April 25 Greece's fourth-largest lender Alpha Bank said on Friday it is looking into business proposals, including the possible acquisition of the operations of Citibank in Greece.
"In the context of implementing the business plan and taking into account the interest of its shareholders, the bank periodically looks into proposals that serve the plan," Alpha said in response to press reports that it was very close to clinching a deal to buy the local operations of Citibank. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Harry Papachristou)
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Tuesday that it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure or a sale, as it seeks relief from a swelling debt load amid renewed buyout interest from Hudson's Bay Co.
DUBLIN, March 14 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group on Tuesday priced its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) at $19 per share in a listing of around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.