ATHENS Nov 19 Greece's Alpha Bank on
Thursday priced its share offering to fill a capital shortfall
revealed in a European Central Bank health check, becoming the
second Greek lender to raise funds from private investors
without resorting to state aid.
Alpha priced the new shares at 0.04 euros each or 2.0 euros
after a one-for-50 reverse share split, translating to a 35
percent discount to Wednesday's closing price.
Greece's fourth-largest lender sought to raise 1.55 billion
euros ($1.65 bln) from investors to fill a 2.74 billion euro
capital gap under the ECB stress test's adverse scenario.
Alpha and peer Eurobank both plugged their
capital gaps without tapping aid from the country's bank rescue
fund HFSF, which will see its stakes in both banks significantly
diluted as a result.
Their offerings of new common shares were without
pre-emptive rights to shareholders, including the Hellenic
Financial Stability Fund which owned 66.2 percent of Alpha and
35.4 percent of Eurobank.
Eurobank priced its share offering at 0.01 euro per share on
Wednesday.
Alpha executives told Reuters on Wednesday the bookbuilding
fetched orders of about 2.5 billion euros for the new shares.
Alpha generated equity capital of 1.01 billion euros from a
debt exchange offer to bondholders to swap junior and senior
debt for new shares which. This along with 83 million euros of
other capital actions approved by the ECB cut its 2.74 billion
euro shortfall to 1.55 billion euros.
Citigroup Global Markets and JP Morgan are the global
coordinators for the share offering and joint bookrunners with
Barclays Bank.
(1 US dollar = 0.9364 euro)
