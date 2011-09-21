ATHENS, Sept 21 The Greek government will make announcements later on Wednesday on austerity measures it is discussing with its international lenders, a government spokesman said.

"In the framework of our ongoing negotiations, measures and announcements will be made today afternoon," Greek deputy government spokesman Angelos Tolkas told state television.

After a two-hour phone call with senior officials from the "troika" of EU and IMF emergency lenders late on Tuesday, Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos was set to present to the Greek cabinet on Wednesday his proposals on bringing forward painful austerity measures . (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)