* Greek cabinet agrees to bring forward austerity measures
* Says will deepen pension cuts, extend property tax
* Will put 30,000 workers on notice to find new job in year
or be cut
* Unions vow to oppose new cuts, plan two days of strikes in
October
By Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Sept 21 Greece said it would deepen
pension cuts, extend a painful property tax hike and put tens of
thousands of workers on notice on Wednesday to secure a new
injection of aid and save the country from bankruptcy.
With public anger high over a belt-tightening campaign that
is driving the country into a fourth year of recession, the
powerful labour unions and public transport workers announced
strikes starting on Thursday in opposition to the measures.
After the so-called troika of inspectors from the European
Union and International Monetary Fund made clear it was losing
patience over the failure by Athens to meet the fiscal targets
of its bailout, the cabinet agreed to front-load the measures to
comply with the programme through 2014.
"These choices are sending a message to markets and our
partners that Greece wants to and can fulfill its obligations
and remain firmly in the very core of the euro and the European
Union," government spokesman Ilias Mossialos said.
Financial players are almost certain Greece will default, an
event economists and policymakers fear could set global markets
tumbling and push other vulnerable euro zone members like Italy
and Spain over the edge, potentially splitting the currency
area.
But they see little chance the troika will deny Athens its
next 8 billion euro ($11 billion) aid tranche before the euro
zone strengthens its EFSF safety net designed to limit
contagion.
The troika team is expected to return to Athens early next
week to complete their review
The cabinet agreed to cut pensions amounting to more than
1,200 euros ($1,642.913) a month by 20 percent and further
reduce payments for former state workers who had retired before
the age of 55.
It will extend a new real estate tax hike originally slated
to expire next year until at least 2014. It will also put 30,000
civil servants in "labour reserve" this year, reducing their pay
to 60 percent and giving them 12 months to find new work in the
state sector or lose their jobs.
Analysts said the steps signalled a realisation in the
government, which has struggled against public anger and
resistance in its own ranks to implement its pledged reforms,
that it had to show it was serious about cutting costs rather
than trying to raise revenue with one-off tax cuts.
"The measures announced today show determination on behalf
of the Greek government to speed up fiscal adjustment,"
Nikos Magginas, an economist at National Bank. "The should
satisfy the troika's demands for permanent measures aimed at
spending cuts."
AUSTERITY STEPPED UP
A few thousand protesters rallied in Athens' central
Syntagma square in front of parliament against the new austerity
measures.
"I've been honestly working for 25 years," said 49-year old
public sector employee Sofia Vardaki. "They have no right to
throw me out now. I don't want to sit on my couch doing nothing.
I want to work."
While the government needs the loan tranche to avoid running
out of cash next month, it has met staunch resistance from
workers, and the public transport unions planned to shut down
taxis, trains, buses and the metro on Wednesday.
One of Greece's biggest unions planned a 3-hour work
stoppage against education reform, while it agreed with another
-- together they represent some 2.5 million workers -- to strike
for two days on Oct. 5 and Oct. 19 to protest cost cuts.
"We will fight to the end, to topple this policy," Ilias
Iliopoulos, general Secretary of public sector union ADEDY, told
Reuters on Wednesday.
"The troika (EU and IMF) and the government must go."
The strikes represent the first big nationwide protests
since early summer, when daily demonstrations culminated in
violent clashes after weeks of unrest.
The country remains bitterly divided between private sector
workers who say a bloated state bureaucracy is strangling Greeks
and public servants who say the biggest problems are political
corruption and tax evasion.
Under Greece's so-called mid-term plan, it has agreed to cut
its fiscal gap to 1.2 percent of gross domestic product by 2015,
from an estimated 8.5 percent or more this year, to help pay off
debt expected to exceed 165 percent of annual output.
The new taxes, plus job and pension cuts, have helped push
youth unemployment to 40 percent and hammered small business
owners. Some 800 demonstrators rallied in central Athens on
Wednesday to protest against new public layoffs.
"Yes, maybe we lived a life bigger than we could afford. And
we wouldn't object to these sacrifices if we knew they would get
us somewhere. But there is no way out," said public sector
worker Fragoulis Krokos, 47. "There is no end to this slide. If
I could, I would leave the country now."
The conservative opposition, which has a slim lead over
Prime Minister George Papandreou's Socialists in opinion polls
and has called for snap elections, maintained its refusal to
cooperate with the government, which has irked EU leaders.
Opposition New Democracy party spokesman Yiannis Michelakis
said, criticised the "tsunami of unfair and unbearable measures"
and criticised Papandreou and his finance minister, Evangelos
Venizelos, for lacking the courage to announce the measures
themselves.
"Mr. Venizelos did not dare announce them this time and of
course neither did the prime minister, who has been nowhere to
be seen all this time," he said.
(Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander and Harry
Papachristou; Writing by Michael Winfrey; Editing by Michael
Roddy and Paul Taylor)