ATHENS, March 25 Greek lender Alpha Bank
said on Tuesday it has priced its 1.2 billion-euro
equity offering, at 0.65 euros per share.
The bank had announced the capital increase earlier this
month to strengthen its balance sheet and buy back preference
shares owned by the country's government. A stress test of Greek
lenders unveiled by the Bank of Greece this month found Alpha
needs to plug a 262 million-euro capital shortfall.
In addition the Greek government owns preference shares
worth 940 million euros.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina
Tagaris; Editing by Greg Mahlich)