ATHENS Jan 13 Petrol bombs were thrown at the
Athens home of the brother of Greece's government spokesman
early on Sunday, causing minor damage but no injuries, police
said.
Police blamed the attack on far-left protesters angry at a
police raid last week that cleared a squat popular with
anti-establishment groups. About 100 people were arrested during
the raid.
"It's a reaction to the police operation over the last few
days to evacuate various occupied buildings," said a police
official.
In a statement, the conservative-led government's spokesman
Simos Kedikoglou said "targeting our families and kids will only
strengthen our will".
The attack comes after small homemade bombs exploded on
Friday outside the Athens homes of five Greek journalists
working for major media outlets. Later that night, petrol bombs
were thrown at three local offices of the conservative New
Democracy party in Athens.
Greece is struggling through its sixth year of recession,
which has fuelled anger against foreign lenders and the
political class blamed by Greeks for bringing the country close
to bankruptcy.
