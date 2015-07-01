MONACO, July 1 BTG Pactual Global Asset Management's chief executive said on Wednesday the firm had cut its exposure to Greece in the past few months but remained positioned in Greek assets and was confident of a positive outcome to the Greek crisis.

Greek markets and banks are shut and global markets have yo-yoed since Greece last weekend unexpectedly called a referendum on its bail-out package. It failed to repay a loan to the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday.

"We are much lighter (positioned) than we were three, four, five months ago  we still have exposure, we are comfortable with that exposure," Steve Jacobs told Reuters on the sidelines of a funds conference. "I still think it will be a 'yes' vote."

Even with a `no' vote on the bail-out, the Greek government would do everything it could to avoid being ejected from the euro zone, Jacobs added.

The firm has Greek sovereign debt holdings, Greek bank debt and equities. Jacobs declined to give the size of the firm's Greek exposure. It sold Greek assets last week while the market was rallying in expectation of a deal but had not sold this week, he said.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management has $90 billion in assets under management, and that amount will double when the asset manager's parent, investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual , completes its acquisition of Swiss wealth manager BSI. Regulatory approvals for the acquisition should come in the next few weeks, Jacobs said.

The asset manager has around $9 billion in hedge fund and hedge fund-related strategies, Jacobs added. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Larry King)