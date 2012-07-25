ATHENS, July 25 Greece has decided to sell the struggling state-owned lender ATEBank, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the decision was made late on Tuesday during a meeting between Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras and central bank chief George Provopoulos.

Cash-strapped ATEbank's future has been up in the air for months and speculation has grown that its best bits could be sold off or the bank wound down altogether. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)