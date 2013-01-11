(Adds claim of responsibility)
ATHENS Jan 11 Makeshift bombs exploded outside
the homes of five Greek journalists on Friday, attacks claimed
by an anarchist group which said it was protesting at media
coverage of the economic crisis.
The incendiary devices caused minor damage but no injuries.
They were the first coordinated attacks against mainstream
journalists since the Greek debt crisis erupted in 2009.
In an Internet statement, the anarchist group which goes by
the name 'Lovers of Lawlessness' said of the journalists: "While
they use a pro-workers rhetoric, they wink mischievously at
their political bosses."
Police said the group has used such devices - gas canisters
and explosives packed together - in the past.
Among those targeted by the bombs were the editor of the
semi-official Athens News Agency and two presenters from the
private television channel Mega.
Homemade bomb attacks have been on the rise as Greece
struggles through its sixth year of recession, which has fuelled
anger against foreign lenders, the wealthy elite and mainstream
media - viewed by Greeks as close to the political classes.
The Greek government condemned the attacks, which followed
scattered protests against a police raid earlier this week to
clear a squat popular with radical leftists and
anti-establishment groups.
"This is an attempt to openly terrorize the media, a vital
part of our democracy," said Simos Kedikoglou, the coalition
government's spokesman. He noted the attacks came a day after
protesters barged into a radio station in solidarity with those
arrested at the squat.
