ATHENS Dec 10 Small Greek lender Attica Bank said on Wednesday that it has got shareholder approval to issue new shares and raise up to 434 million euros ($540 million) to make up the shortfall in its capital requirements which was revealed by a central bank stress test in March.

Unlike its larger peers, Attica Bank did not call on the country's bank bailout fund -- the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund -- during the debt crisis.

The lender is 51 percent owned by the engineering industry pension fund TSMEDE, which has told management that it intends to take part in the cash call and exercise its rights to buy up to 51 percent of the planned offering.

The shareholders also approved a reverse split at a ratio of 16 existing shares for one new share.

Attica will issue 1.11 billion new shares, as part of the capital increase.

"The new shares will be allocated with pre-emption rights in favour of existing common shareholders at a ratio of 17 new shares for one existing share", Attica Bank said in a bourse filing.

The 79-branch bank had put off a shareholders' vote twice since October, saying it needed more time to conclude talks with potential investors.

Attica's initial plan was for TSMEDE to reduce its 51 percent stake in the bank through a capital increase and a private placement with strategic investors. ($1 = 0.8039 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)