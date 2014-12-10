ATHENS Dec 10 Small Greek lender Attica Bank
said on Wednesday that it has got shareholder approval
to issue new shares and raise up to 434 million euros ($540
million) to make up the shortfall in its capital requirements
which was revealed by a central bank stress test in March.
Unlike its larger peers, Attica Bank did not call on the
country's bank bailout fund -- the Hellenic Financial Stability
Fund -- during the debt crisis.
The lender is 51 percent owned by the engineering industry
pension fund TSMEDE, which has told management that it intends
to take part in the cash call and exercise its rights to buy up
to 51 percent of the planned offering.
The shareholders also approved a reverse split at a ratio of
16 existing shares for one new share.
Attica will issue 1.11 billion new shares, as part of the
capital increase.
"The new shares will be allocated with pre-emption rights in
favour of existing common shareholders at a ratio of 17 new
shares for one existing share", Attica Bank said in a bourse
filing.
The 79-branch bank had put off a shareholders' vote twice
since October, saying it needed more time to conclude talks with
potential investors.
Attica's initial plan was for TSMEDE to reduce its 51
percent stake in the bank through a capital increase and a
private placement with strategic investors.
($1 = 0.8039 euros)
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)