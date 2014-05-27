ATHENS May 27 Greek lender Attica Bank
has hired advisors to look for an investor to take
part in a planned equity offering, as it becomes the fifth of
the country's banks to tap international markets to plug a
capital hole, it said on Tuesday.
Attica will issue new shares to raise about 320 million
euros ($436.85 million), more than twice its current market
value, to cover a 397 million capital need revealed in a central
bank stress test in March.
Attica's bigger rivals, National, Piraeus
, Eurobank and Alpha have tapped
international investors through equity offerings since March,
raising a combined 8.3 billion euros to plug capital holes.
Unlike its peers, Attica is the only Greek bank that has not
sought recourse to the country's bank bailout fund - the
Hellenic Financial Stability Fund - for its capital needs during
the country's debt crisis.
The bank, 51 percent owned by the engineers' pension fund
TSMEDE, has hired UBS, PriceWaterhouseCoopers and Clayton to
find a suitable cornerstone investor, Attica's Chairman Yannis
Gamvrilis told reporters.
"The bank will maintain its autonomous course, the main
shareholder TSMEDE will support the cash call," he said.
Attica, with assets of 4.0 billion euros and a network of 79
branches, was loss making last year hurt by provisions for
non-performing loans which reached 26.6 percent of its loan
book.
($1 = 0.7325 Euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Louise Heavens)