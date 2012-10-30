ATHENS Oct 30 Greece's Democratic Left party on
Tuesday said it maintained its opposition to labour reforms
proposed by international lenders, confirming that it would vote
against them in parliament.
"The Democratic Left has fought on the issue of labour
relations, to protect workers' rights which have been already
weakened," the party, the smallest partner in the three-party
ruling coalitiion, said in statement read out on state
television and posted on its Twitter account.
"It does not agree with the result of the negotiations. The
Democratic Left sticks to its position."
Earlier on Tuesday, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras
said talks on the austerity measures had been completed and
appealed to his coalition allies to back them.
"We will not vote in favour of the labour reforms," Dimitris
Hatzisokratis, a party official told Reuters.