* Public sector worker faces axe
* Others fear default inevitable, bemoan austerity measures
* Higher taxes, job cuts spell uncertain future for many
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Sept 22 They cut his pay. Then they
hiked his taxes. And now they may take his job.
Panagiotis Pambounas knows first hand how IMF and EU calls
for Greece to rein in its spending translates into a dwindling
bank balance and constant fears about an uncertain future.
The 46-year-old street cleaner, who quit his job as a
machinist six years ago to work in the public sector -- long
considered a safe heaven as jobs are traditionally protected by
the constitution -- is now struggling to make ends meet.
"It's a tragedy," says the father of three as he hoses down
"The Weeping Square" in Athens, where hundreds of public sector
employees rallied a day earlier to protest against austerity.
"I want this government out, they can't handle this crisis.
They can't save us," he told Reuters.
Since 2010, when debt-choked Greece appealed to its European
neighbours and the International Monetary Fund for a 110-billion
euro bailout in exchange for austerity, Pambounas has seen his
1,200-euro monthly salary drop by about 15 percent.
As of this year, his family's annual income will be cut by
another 900 euros due to a one-off income tax.
And although, like many Greeks, he and his wife own their
own home, they will need to pay 1,200 euros for a new property
levy the Finance Ministry announced to plug a 2-billion euro gap
and meet its current fiscal targets.
The Greek government imposed even more austerity measures
after the "troika" of EU and IMF inspectors ran out of patience
and threatened to withhold funds as punishment for not achieving
targets.
On Wednesday, the ruling Socialists agreed to front-load
austerity steps and pledged to shrink a bloated public sector to
secure more aid and avoid running out of money next month.
It said it will cut high pensions, lower the income
threshold for paying tax, extend the real estate levy and put
30,000 civil servants on the road to redundancy.
FACING THE AXE
Pambounas is one of the unlucky public sector workers who
may face the axe.
"I don't want to think about it," he said gazing out across
the square. "I didn't get my job because I had contacts in the
government, so why should I lose it?"
The state employs about 727,000 workers, almost a sixth of
the country's workforce, and has promised the troika to bring
the figure down to 577,000 by 2015.
Unemployment hit a new record in the second quarter, at 16.3
percent, with women and youth mostly affected.
Along with civil servants, private sector workers also feel
the pain. Both sectors' labour unions, representing 2.5 million
people, will stage 24-hour strikes in October to protest against
the belt-tightening and the lay-offs.
With polls showing the government's ratings dropping and
analysts saying Greece cannot avoid a default, the Socialists
are walking a tight rope, struggling to convince the people that
austerity will eventually pay off.
"This government must go, we don't trust them," said
Vassilis Polymeropoulos, a public sector union leader. "Worst of
all, we have no hope they will get us out of this. Every two
months they come up with new measures. We can't live like this."
