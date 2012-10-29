ATHENS Oct 29 Greece's PASOK party on Monday
gave its strongest hint yet that it intends to provide the
support the government needs to get cuts demanded by foreign
lenders approved in parliament.
Athens has been locked for months in talks with its European
Union and International Monetary Fund lenders on a package of
13.5 billion euros ($17.4 billion) in cuts and tax measures.
A final agreement to secure aid to save it from bankruptcy
has been held up by the refusal of the Democratic Left party,
the smallest partner in the three-party coalition, to back some
private-sector wage cuts included in the package.
But the Socialist PASOK, the second-biggest coalition
partner, will not be swayed by the Democratic Left's refusal, a
senior party official said ahead of a formal decision expected
at a meeting of party lawmakers on Tuesday. The party has so far
been sharply critical of labour reforms but has not explicitly
said if it will vote for or against the measures.
"Our stance does not depend on what the Democratic Left will
do," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"We will safeguard political stability and stick to our
strategy of safely exiting the crisis," the official added, in
the clearest suggestion so far that PASOK will stick to the deal
that Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has agreed with lenders.
Even so, any vote against the package by the Democratic Left
would undermine the already fragile coalition and perhaps tempt
other lawmakers to defect and vote against unpopular measures.
Several PASOK deputies have already sought concessions over
labour reforms and privatisations and one warned that he might
vote against the measures.
Meanwhile Greeks have been riveted by the case of a
prominent journalist who is to stand trial for violating data
privacy laws by publishing the names of more than 2,000 wealthy
Greeks with Swiss bank accounts. French authorities gave Athens
the list in 2010 so account holders could be investigated for
any possible tax evasion.
BLOCK THESE MEASURES
Starting with a vote on a privatisations bill on Tuesday,
Samaras must win a string of parliamentary votes by Nov. 12,
when euro zone finance ministers meet to approve disbursing more
than 30 billion euros in bailout funds the country needs to
avoid bankruptcy next month.
The Democratic Left party has the support of 16 deputies in
the 300-seat parliament and the government - which has a
176-seat majority - could pass the package without its backing.
A Greek government official said earlier on Monday that
there appeared to be little room for further concessions from
either the Democratic Left or the EU and IMF.
The Democratic Left on Monday reiterated it would reject the
labour reforms demanded by the troika, notably the scrapping of
automatic wage increases, bonuses to married people and cuts to
severance payments.
"We insist that parliament block these measures," the
party's spokesman Andreas Papadopoulos said on Skai television.
The latest package includes some tax increases as well as
new wage and pension cuts to reduce public spending and make
businesses more competitive.
But many Greeks, including the country's President Karolos
Papoulias, said the country has reached the end of the line
after repeated budget cuts since May 2010, when the country
obtained its first EU/IMF bailout.
"These people have nothing more to give," Papoulias said on
Sunday. Anti-bailout parties have surged in popularity after
unemployment climbed to a record 25 percent and many pensions
and public sector wages were cut by about a third.
Greece is going through its fifth consecutive year of
recession. The economy is estimated to shrink by about a fifth
in 2008-2012 and is not seen recovering before 2015.
The activist hacker group Anonymous on Monday said it had
hacked into the website of Greece's finance ministry to protest
the latest round of austerity measures. Greek police confirmed
the hacking incident but did not say what damage was caused.
"Revolt before it's too late. The austerity measures should
not pass," the group said on a website posting.