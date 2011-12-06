ATHENS Dec 6 Greece said on Tuesday it would abolish restrictions on the sale of baby milk, a move that will lower its price by a fifth and help some families cope with plunging incomes and recession.

From Jan. 1 consumers will be able to buy baby formula at the supermarket, ending a pharmacy monopoly over the product, Development Minister Mihalis Chrysohoidis told a news conference. "Prices will go down by 20 percent," he said.

Outdated market rules such as the baby formula restriction have inflated living costs in Greece, one of the poorest euro zone nations even before a debt crisis cut the disposable income of families and increased unemployment.

About 900 grams of baby formula cost more than 22 euros ($29.63) in Greece, higher than wealthier European Union countries such as the United Kingdom, where it is sold for nine pounds ($14.14).

Getting rid of rigid rules in the retail and labour markets is a key element of an EU/IMF bailout programme for the cash-strapped country.

"We are changing," Health Minister Andreas Loverdos said at the same press conference. "This decision ... is in line with what the times demand and what the Greek economy needs". ($1 = 0.7425 euros) ($1 = 0.6366 British pounds) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou, Angeliki Koutantou and Lila Chotzoglou; editing by Elizabeth Piper)