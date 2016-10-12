FRANKFURT Oct 12 The Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers is working on a solution to make Greece's
public debt sustainable and maintain the International Monetary
Fund's involvement in the country's rescue programme, a European
Central Bank board member said on Wednesday.
"A discussion is currently ongoing in the Eurogroup on
...measures needed to secure the sustainability of Greek debt,"
Benoit Coeure, who also takes part in Eurogroup meetings, told
European parliamentarians.
"We are looking forward to a solution that can reassure
markets, restore confidence in the dynamics of public debt,
allow the full involvement of the IMF in the programme - which
would enhance the programme's credibility - and restore market
access for Greece ahead of the end of the programme in July
2018, while not undermining the reform effort."
