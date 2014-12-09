Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
BRUSSELS Dec 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that a credit line may be made available to Greece at the end of February but no fresh money would be needed.
"Greece has asked for an extension of the (bailout) programme," Schaeuble told reporters after a meeting of European finance ministers in Brussels.
"The application will be limited to an extension of two months - we will put this to the Bundestag in the next week of parliament, discuss it and hopefully agree it. If other member states agree, we will get an extension. Then it may come to a credit line in February, but we don't need new money," he said. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Madeline Chambers in Berlin)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.
BEIJING, March 18 Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said growth prospects have improved in the world's second-largest economy, but its monetary policy remains prudent and neutral.