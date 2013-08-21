BERLIN Aug 21 Germany is not aware of any discussions about how to structure a new rescue package for Greece, a spokesman for the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"There are no discussions anywhere, according to my knowledge, on how a third bailout could be structured," spokesman Martin Kotthaus told reporters at a regular government news conference.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said at an election campaign event in northern Germany on Tuesday that Greece would need a third aid package.