BRIEF-Genenews announces settlement agreement with HDL Liquidating Trust
* Genenews announces settlement agreement with hdl liquidating trust
BERLIN Aug 21 Germany is not aware of any discussions about how to structure a new rescue package for Greece, a spokesman for the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
"There are no discussions anywhere, according to my knowledge, on how a third bailout could be structured," spokesman Martin Kotthaus told reporters at a regular government news conference.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said at an election campaign event in northern Germany on Tuesday that Greece would need a third aid package.
* Genenews announces settlement agreement with hdl liquidating trust
(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar settles at C$1.3508, or 74.03 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since Dec. 29 at C$1.3535 * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * Spreads vs U.S. yields at or near widest since Jan. 2016 By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 9 The Canadian dollar fell to a fresh two-month low against the greenback on Thursday as oil prices slumped to levels not seen since an OPEC-led pact to curb prod
March 9 A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.