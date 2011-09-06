ATHENS, Sept 6 Greece floated the idea of accelerating the disbursement of international aid from a second bailout to cover a higher-than-expected deficit but this is unlikely, an official close to Athens' international lenders told Reuters on Tuesday.

Daily newspaper Kathimerini reported earlier that Greece was expected to ask euro zone partners to pay out all the bailout funds by the end of 2013 rather than until 2014, without giving any sources.

"They tested this idea without making a formal proposal. I don't think that this will fly," the official close to the EU/IMF inspectors said on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander)