ATHENS Feb 14 Greece's cabinet is discussing trimming the defence budget by 125 million euros and bringing forward public sector salary cuts to save another 200 million and plug a shortfall in its new bailout deal, government sources said on Tuesday.

"That is what is being discussed but there is no final decision yet," a government official told Reuters.

Sources said funding of municipalities from the state budget may also be looked at.

The cabinet is rushing to find ways to plug a 325 million euro hole in a bailout plan and satisfy euro zone finance ministers who are expected to decide on Wednesday whether to sign off on the rescue package. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Dina Kyriakidou, writing by George Georgiopoulos)