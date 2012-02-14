ATHENS Feb 14 Greece's cabinet is
discussing trimming the defence budget by 125 million euros and
bringing forward public sector salary cuts to save another 200
million and plug a shortfall in its new bailout deal, government
sources said on Tuesday.
"That is what is being discussed but there is no final
decision yet," a government official told Reuters.
Sources said funding of municipalities from the state budget
may also be looked at.
The cabinet is rushing to find ways to plug a 325 million
euro hole in a bailout plan and satisfy euro zone finance
ministers who are expected to decide on Wednesday whether to
sign off on the rescue package.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Dina Kyriakidou, writing by
George Georgiopoulos)