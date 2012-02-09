ATHENS Feb 9 Greece has two weeks to identify fiscal savings worth 300 million euros under a new bailout deal with the European Union and IMF, a senior Greek government official said on Thursday.

"Greece has another 15 days to specify fiscal savings worth 300 million euros," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Greece undertook to find total budget savings of 3.3 billion euros or 1.5 percent of GDP this year. By Thursday morning savings had been agreed to cover all but 300 million euros of that amount. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; writing by Karolina Tagaris)