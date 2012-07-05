Sterling drops after wage growth slows
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
ATHENS, July 5 Greece's new finance minister publicly acknowledged on Thursday that the debt-laden country had partially veered off course from pledges included in its 130-billion-euro rescue package.
"The economy has gone through two difficult elections and the program is off track in some respects, and it is on track in others," Yannis Stournaras told reporters in his first public comments since he was sworn in earlier on Thursday.
He said officials from the so-called "Troika" of European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund had warned him he would have a tough time at a meeting of Eurogroup finance ministers on Monday. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)
ATHENS, Feb 15 Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate picked up in January, statistics service data showed on Wednesday, with the reading coming in above market expectations, hitting almost a five-year high. The reading in January was 1.5 percent from 0.3 percent in December. Consumer prices were led higher by transport, housing, telecoms, alcoholic beverages and tobacco costs. Economists polled by Reuters were forecasting a 0.4 percent print in January. The data al