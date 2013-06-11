UPDATE 4-Akzo Nobel rejects $22 bln PPG bid, looks to spin off chemicals
* Shares rise 14 pct to near record levels (Adds estimate on value of chemicals division, details on advisers, political reaction)
ATHENS, June 11 Greece will ask its international creditors to lower this year's privatisation target after it failed to find a buyer for the state-run natural gas firm DEPA, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
"It is very difficult to cover the 1 billion euros we expected to raise from DEPA," the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "We will ask the creditors to push back those receipts in 2014."
Under the terms of its EU/IMF bailout, Athens had a binding target to raise at least 1.8 billion euros from privatisation revenues by the end of September and an indicative one to raise at least 2.5 billion euros by the end of this year.
* Shares rise 14 pct to near record levels (Adds estimate on value of chemicals division, details on advisers, political reaction)
March 9 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's biggest publicly traded oil producer, has agreed to pay Italy's Eni $2.8 billion for a 25 percent stake in a giant Mozambique gas field to strengthen its position supplying rich Asian markets.
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday: