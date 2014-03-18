ATHENS, March 18 Greece and its international
lenders have struck an agreement in principle to unlock the next
tranche of rescue loans after six months of negotiations, three
sources close to talks said on Tuesday.
Greek officials declined to comment, saying the government
would make an announcement later on Tuesday.
"There is an agreement," one source close to the talks told
Reuters.
A second source said EU/IMF officials on Tuesday were
drafting the staff-level agreement - which would then be put to
euro zone finance ministers for approval.
Greece has been bailed out twice by the European Union and
the International Monetary Fund since 2010